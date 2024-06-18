Posted in: Movies, Searchlight | Tagged: a real pain, jesse eisenberg, Kieran Culkin

A Real Pain: First Poster And Trailer Have Been Released

Searchlight has released the official trailer and poster for A Real Pain. The film is written, directed, and stars Jesse Eisenberg and also stars Kieran Culkin.

Summer is here, but that also means that fall is right around the corner, and fall and winter mean award season. Toward the beginning of the year, the major film festivals all take place, and studios will pick up movies to distribute that they think could do well either with audiences, with voters, or even sometimes both. A Real Pain is one of those movies that made its debut at Sundance back in January and is currently sitting at a 90% Rotten Tomatoes score for those who got to see the film at the festival. Searchlight Pictures dated the film back in April and released some first-look images, but today, we got the first official trailer and the poster as well. That opening scene on the train is already really awesome and is a great trailer scene that doesn't tell us much about the film in terms of story but does a great job of telling us what kind of movie this could be if we decide to check it out. The film is written, directed, and stars Jesse Eisenberg, but it's actually Kieran Culkin who is getting a lot of the early buzz.

A Real Pain: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Mismatched cousins David (Jesse Eisenberg) and Benji (Kieran Culkin) reunite for a tour through Poland to honor their beloved grandmother. The adventure takes a turn when the odd-couple's old tensions resurface against the backdrop of their family history.

A Real Pain is written & directed by Jesse Eisenberg and produced by Dave McCary, Ali Herting, Emma Stone, Jennifer Semler, and Ewa Puszczyńska. It stars Jesse Eisenberg, Kieran Culkin, Will Sharpe, Jennifer Grey, Kurt Egyiawan, Liza Sadovy, and Daniel Oreskes. A Real Pain will be released in theaters on October 18th.

