A Slumber Party Massacre Film Reboot Is Coming To Syfy

I'm pretty sure Hollywood is aiming to revitalize just about every major and niche property they have access to, and in a time where continuations or reboots are the norm, another indie-horror classic is getting the reboot treatment.

If you are a horror fan, chances are you've at least heard of the name Slumber Party Massacre, a 1982 slasher film that had a newly escaped serial killer targeting a group of high school girls with a power drill. Sure, the concept is a little strange, but the film itself plays up some fun horror moments in-between the cliche direction that '80s horror thrived in.

The film is one that I highly doubt people expected to see continued or rebooted in any capacity, yet it looks like a "contemporary reimagining" will be headed our way soon for Syfy. Shout! Factory (who developed and produced) is set to handle distribution, and Deadline reported that the film wrapped shooting in South Africa just last month.

Shout! founders and CEOs Emmer and Foos tell Deadline, "We're thrilled to partner with Syfy on Slumber Party Massacre. Ever since we acquired the New Horizon Picture library, encompassing 270 Roger Corman films, we've been looking for opportunities to co-develop new content and remakes. We look forward to combining our efforts and hope this is just the start of a long and rewarding relationship,"

The upcoming reboot of Slumber Party Massacre stars Hannah Gonera, Frances Sholto-Douglas, Mila Rayne, Alex McGregor, and Reze-Tiana Wessels, without any major premise or plot info being available just yet. That being said, the site notes the original film's tagline, "Close your eyes for a second, and sleep forever" will stay true to the direction we can expect the film to head.

Now that we're confirmed to be getting a Slumber Party Massacre reimagining (decades later) for Syfy, are you excited to see where the film could go?