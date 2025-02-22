Posted in: Movies, News | Tagged: dwayne johnson, emily blunt, leonardo dicaprio, martin scorsese

Martin Scorsese's New Hawaii-Set Crime Film Eyes An Impressive Cast

Martin Scorsese's new crime film, set in 1960s/1970s Hawaii, reportedly has several streaming services bidding for distribution rights.

The new Martin Scorsese film is starting to come together, and it, of course, is another crime movie with another very impressive cast. We're still getting some details, but the film, according to Deadline, would star Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, and, to the surprise of everyone, Leonardo DiCaprio. At the moment, it's still untitled, and according to Puck News, it sounds like multiple streaming services are currently trying to bid on this one. Producers for the film would include Scorsese, Johnson, Blunt, DiCaprio, Nick Bilton, Dany Garcia, Lisa Frechette, and Rick Yorn, with a script from Bilton.

According to Deadline, "the film focuses on a turbulent time on the island paradise when an aspiring mob boss battled rival crime factions to wrest control of the underworld of the Hawaiian islands. It was a bloody battle, the kind of terrain Scorsese covered in both Goodfellas and The Departed. In 1960s and 70s Hawaii, this formidable and charismatic mob boss rises to build the islands' most powerful criminal empire, waging a brutal war against mainland corporations and rival syndicates while fighting to preserve his ancestral land. It's based on the untold true story of a man who fought to preserve his homeland through a ruthless quest for absolute power — igniting the last great American mob saga, where the war for cultural survival takes place in the unlikeliest of places: paradise." All this sounds like Scorsese, and considering the location, it makes sense that Johnson is getting involved. At least we won't have another Emma Stone situation.

Whatever studio or streamer grabs this movie, you can bet it will have some sort of theatrical release. They will see it as a potential awards contender no matter the quality because Scorsese's name is attached.

