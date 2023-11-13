Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: antoine fuqua, denzel washington, netflix

Denzel Washington Starring As Hannibal In New Netflix Film

Netlfix has announced that they will have the next big film from the team of Denzel Washington and Antoine Fuqua.

Article Summary Denzel Washington reunites with director Antoine Fuqua for a Netflix film.

The historical drama features Washington as the legendary Carthaginian general Hannibal.

Script penned by Gladiator's John Logan, indicating a potentially epic production.

The project, long desired by Washington, boasts a strong team set to produce and exec produce.

Denzel Washington has signed on to team up yet again with director Antoine Fuqua for a new film for Netflix. This will be a historical drama, with Washington playing Carthaginian general Hannibal. Gladiator's John Logan wrote the scriptGladiator'slm. So, expect this one to be a pretty big deal for Netflix. Fuqua, Washington, Erik Olsen, and Adam Goldworm will produce. Jeremy Lott and Frank Moll exec produce. According to the Deadline article announcing the deal, this is a film Washington has wanted to make for over 20 years. Now, he is getting his chance.

Denzel Washington Teaming With Antoine Fuqua Can Only Mean Good Things

Atop an elephant, Hannibal came over the Alps and attacked Rome from the North, at the time posing the greatest threat to the republic. Hannibal was a skilled military tactician who led the troops in what is now Tunisia, not far from Sicily. His military victories during the Second Punic War are legend, and the story of Hannibal is something Hollywood has been intrigued by for decades. This version of the film will follow the pivotal battles Hannibal led against the Roman Republic during the Second Punic War (218-201 B.C.). The film falls under Fuqua's pFuqua'son company, Hill District Media's, Media'sook deal with Netflix.

This feels like a perfect role for Denzel Washington, and any time he teams with Fuqua, magic happens. Netflix will position this as a huge awards contender whenever it comes out, and with this set of creatives involved, they will have good reason to. A film this size may not see the light of day for a couple more years, but I imagine most of Hollywood will be chomping at the bit to land a role opposite Washington.

