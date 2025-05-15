Posted in: A24, Movies, Trailer | Tagged: a24, Bring Her Back

Bring Her Back Gets A Final Trailer Ahead Of May 30 Release

Bring Her Back has a new, final trailer released from A24, and it finally clears up a bit more of the story. The film opens on May 30.

Article Summary Bring Her Back drops a final trailer, revealing more of the plot ahead of its May 30 release from A24.

Directed by Philippou brothers, known for Talk To Me, the film promises terrifying summer horror thrills.

The story follows siblings who uncover a chilling ritual at the home of their new foster mother.

A24 continues its horror dominance with Bring Her Back, plus a strong upcoming 2025 film slate.

Bring Her Back is the new horror film from Talk To Me directors Danny and Michael Philippou, again teaming up with A24 to make our summer full of screams. This latest trailer is the most story-driven one released so far, and also the most terrifying. If the film is anywhere near as intense as this, we are in for a serious treat. It stars Sally Hawkins, Billy Barrat, Sora Wong, Jonah Wren Phillips, and Sally-Anne Upton. In the film, "A brother and sister uncover a terrifying ritual at the secluded home of their new foster mother." They are also developing Talk To Me 2 for A24, which was announced in 2023.

Bring Her Back Should Be The Horror Event Of The Summer

Bring Her Back is just one of the films that A24 will release in 2025, a robust schedule with release dates for films like Opus, Death of a Unicorn, Friendship, and Warfare. Other A24 films being released in 2025 will include The Smashing Machine with Dwayne Johnson, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You with Rose Byrne, and many others. They had one of the most-nominated films at this year's Academy Awards. The Brutalist was nominated for ten statues, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Score, and more. They are set up to have yet another fantastic 2025, and horror is their bread and butter. They made their name off of making people squirm in their seats, and Talk To Me for my money is their best release. Here is the poster for Bring Her Back.

Talk To Me will always hold a special place in my heart, as I got to see it well before it opened in theaters and felt like a proud papa when it went on to gross $92 million worldwide. Anything associated with the Philippou Brothers will instantly jump to the front of my must-see list, so I only exist now until the film releases on May 30.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!