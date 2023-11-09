Posted in: A24, Movies | Tagged: a24, john malkovich, opus, The Dream

A24 Announces New Horror Film Opus With John Malkovich And Ayo Edebiri

A24 has announced a new horror film starring John Malkovich and Ayo Edebiri titled Opus. A pretty impressive cast is joining them.

A24 has announced a new horror film from director Mark Anthony Green titled Opus. The film will star Ayo Edebiri (The Bear, Bottoms) and Academy Award nominee and Emmy winner John Malkovich. Also in talks to joining them are Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus), Amber Midthunder (Prey), Stephanie Suganami (Power Book II: Ghost), Young Mazino (Beef), and Tatanka Means (Killers of the Flower Moon). Juliette Lewis (Yellowjackets) is in talks as well. The full details of the film are secret, but A24 did say in a press release that the film "is set around an iconic pop star's return following his decades-long disappearance." Providing the music for the film will be the Grammy-winning duo The Dream and Nile Rodgers.

The Next Great A24 Horror Film?

Mark Anthony Green is a writer and director whose short TRAPEZE, U.S.A. won awards at several film festivals, such as BEST SHOT ON FILM at Hollyshorts. Working in fashion for over a decade, Green was recently the Special Projects Director at GQ Magazine and one of the magazine's leading fashion and culture voices, including a link to his work for GQ. Collin Creighton and Brad Weston will produce for Makeready, Poppy Hanks and Jelani Johnson will produce for MACRO Film Studios with Charles D. King as executive producer. Josh Bachove will produce, and Sara Newkirk Simon will executive produce. A24 will handle the global release of the film.

What a cast for this one. Personally, I am most excited to see Amber Midthunder on the cast list; she was so great in Prey and instantly joined my "I will watch anything she is in" list. Throw in Malkovich, and this becomes one of the most anticipated A24 releases, hands down. There is much more to come on this as we learn it; you can rest assured. For all your A24 needs, check out their app.

