A24 Shares Poster For X Prequel Pearl, Trailer Will Release Tomorrow

A24 released a poster this afternoon for Pearl, the prequel to Ti West's film X, released earlier this year. Starring Brittany Snow (Prom Night), Mia Goth (Suspiria), Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi) ("Creepshow"), Martin Henderson (The Ring), Owen Campbell (Super Dark Times), Stephen Ure (Deathgasm), and Jenna Ortega (Scream 2022), the Texas-set horror pic from March takes place in 1979 as a group of people descend on a rural home to film a porn movie. When the owners of the house figure out what is happening, they don't take too kindly to it, and the group has to fight for their lives. The new prequel will star Mia Goth reprising her role from X.

A24 Will Release Pearl Soon

The prequel is titled Pearl and takes place in 1918. Shot in secret on location in New Zealand; it is currently in post-production. The film is produced by A24, Jacob Jaffke, Harrison Kreiss, and Kevin Turen and executive produced by Goth, Dennis Cummings, Sam Levinson, Ashley Levinson, Karina Manashil, Scott Mescudi, and Peter Phok. The prequel also stars David Corenswet, Tandi Wright, Matthew Sunderland, and Emma Jenkins-Purro. A24 attached the trailer already at the end of X when it played in theaters, so the one they will be releasing tomorrow should be the same one.

Leave it to Ti West to make two of the most anticipated horror films of the year, and one of them turns out to be secret. I had a lot of fun with X, and expect to have just as good a time with Pearl. I miss the days like this when we would get these types of secret projects and unexpected films. This is exceedingly rare these days, and hopefully this also means West will stay busy, since his creative juices are clearly flowing. No released ate is currently known for Pearl.