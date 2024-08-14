Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: a24, Brandy, The Front Room

The Front Room Gets A Final Trailer From A24

A24 has released another trailer for its upcming thriller The Front Room starring Brandy. It releases in theaters on September 6th.

The Front Room has gotten a final trailer from A24, and can I say, that having Brandy back and acting these last couple of years has been fantastic. As a 90's kid, there are few people more iconic to us than Brandy, and I am here for her renaissance. Also starring Andrew Burnap, Neal Huff, and Kathryn Hunter, the film is written and directed by Max and Sam Eggers. Brandy plays a pregnant woman who has to face off with her mother-in-law (Hunter), who is trying to get a hold of her baby.

The Front Room Should Be Wicked Fun

Everything goes to hell for newly-pregnant Belinda (Brandy) after her mother-in-law (Kathryn Hunter) moves in. As the diabolical guest tries to get her claws on the child, Belinda must draw the line somewhere…STARRING Brandy, Andrew Burnap, Neal Huff, and Kathryn Hunter. WRITTEN & DIRECTED BY Max Eggers and Sam Eggers.

The Front Room is yet another theatrical release in 2024 from A24, one of the busiest studios in Hollywood. Already this year, they have released films such as Love Lies Bleeding, Civil War, I Saw The TV Glow, Tuesday, and Problemista. Other 2024 releases have included MaXXXine, Annie Baker's Janet Planet, Sing Sing with Colman Domingo, the upcoming Kyle Mooney comedy Y2K, and A Different Man with Sebastian Stan, to name a few. This one, though, stands out and has the potential to make some real noise at the fall box office. It is opening against one of the biggest and most anticipated movies of the year, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, so hopefully, it can hold its own and find an audience. But I think this one will stand up and have a bit of a run at the box office.

The Front Room will be released into theaters by A24 on September 6th.

