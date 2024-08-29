Posted in: 4K/Blu-Ray, Movies | Tagged: MaXXXine, Mia Goth

MaXXXine Will Release On 4K Blu-ray, Digital On October 8th

MaXXXine, the third and final film in Ti West's horror trilogy, will be on 4K Blu-ray and digital services on October 8th.

The movie stars Mia Goth, Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, and Kevin Bacon.

A special Steelbook edition with exclusive features will be available at Walmart stores.

Includes making-of docs, behind-the-scenes features, and Q&A with director Ti West.

MaXXXine is the third film in Ti West's trilogy of films starring Mia Goth. The first two, X and Pearl, were both critically acclaimed and loved by the masses. Starring Goth, Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, Lily Collins, Giancarlo Esposito, and Kevin Bacon, the film will be released on 4K Blu-ray and digital services starting on October 8th. A special edition Steelbook release of the film will be at Walmart stores, and special features include the making of, behind-the-scenes docs, as well as a Q&A with West. Below is the Steelbook, as well as the full list of features and specs for the disc.

MaXXXine 4K Blu-ray Release Detail

In 1980s Hollywood, adult film star and aspiring actress Maxine Minx finally gets her big break. But as a mysterious killer stalks the starlets of Hollywood, a trail of blood threatens to reveal her sinister past.The murderous finale of Ti West's X trilogy (X, Pearl) also features a star-studded ensemble including Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, Lily Collins, with Giancarlo Esposito and Kevin Bacon.

Here is the list of features and specs for the disc release:

The Belly of the Beast

XXX Marks the Spot

Hollywood Is a Killer

Q&A with Writer-Director Ti West

Teaser Trailer

Theatrical Trailer

Closed-Captioned: N/A

Subtitles: Spanish, English SDH

Run Time: 103 minutes

4K Format: 2160p Ultra High Definition 16×9 (2.39:1) Presentation, Dolby Vision

4K Audio: English Dolby Atmos, English Descriptive Audio, Spanish 5.1 Dolby Audio

BD Format: 1080p High Definition 16×9 (2.39:1) Presentation

BD Audio: English Dolby Atmos, English Descriptive Audio, Spanish 5.1 Dolby Audio

All three of these movies will make for a fun back-to-back-to-back watch simultaneously. MaXXXine wasn't my favorite of the three, but it was still a great watch, and Goth is amazing in the role. If you haven't seen any of these films yet, grab all three and some popcorn and get to it.

