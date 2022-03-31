Abercrombie and Fitch Documentary Trailer Debuts, Out April 19th

Abercrombie and Fitch was a chain clothing store located mostly in malls that surged in popularity in the late 90s through the early 2000s, for those who may not know. You may also not know that the brand was around for quite a long time before that before the hyper-sexualized version of the brand took it to new heights before a spectacular crash as it became embroiled in legal and ethical battles. A new documentary titled White Hot: The Rise And Fall Of Abercrombie and Fitch will hit Netflix on April 19th, and the trailer is below.

Abercrombie and Fitch Closed In My Town Years Ago

"Abercrombie and Fitch conquered malls in the late '90s and early '00s with gorgeous models, pulsing dance beats, and a fierce scent. But while the brand was running white-hot, its popular "all-American" image began burning out as controversy came to light surrounding its exclusionary marketing and discriminatory hiring." For real, it was a big deal when your mall got one of these stores. When ours opened, the line lasted all day for months, and the status that came with wearing the clothes in my high school cannot be overstated. I didn't even run with that crowd, and yet we were all drawn to the brand.

This has a real shot to not only be a legitimately fascinating doc but hopefully not just an attacking one. Director Alison Klayman is a gifted filmmaker and storyteller and had this to say about this film, which got me more excited: "While I was working on this film, I learned that whenever I mentioned Abercrombie and Fitch to someone, I was going to hear something personal," Klayman said in a statement. "About first kisses and teenage insecurities. About where they grew up and how much money their family had. About their relationship to beauty standards, race, and sexuality. About belonging. This film is for everyone who came of age in those years when the brand and its exclusionary vision of what it meant to be 'all-American' were touchstones in the culture."

I cannot wait.