Posted in: Movies | Tagged: john rambo

AGBO Teams Up With Lionsgate and Millennium Media For New Rambo Film

Lionsgate and Millennium Media are teaming up with production company AGBO for a new Rambo movie directed by Jalmari Helander.

Article Summary Lionsgate, Millennium Media, and AGBO are joining forces for a new Rambo film titled John Rambo.

Jalmari Helander is set to direct, with Noah Centineo in final talks to star as the iconic action hero.

The story will explore John Rambo's origins during the Vietnam War, with production starting in early 2026.

Anthony and Joe Russo will executive produce, with Lionsgate handling global distribution rights.

A new film in the Rambo franchise is officially in development. The franchise has been on and off the big screen since its inception in 1982. The last film in the series was released in 2019, but like many franchises formed in the '80s, another film is officially in the works. In a press release issued by Liobsgate, the studio and Millennium Media have confirmed that a new Rambo movie is officially in development. They have also confirmed that studio AGBO, which was founded by Anthony and Joe Russo, is also producing. The movie, which currently has the title John Rambo, will be directed by Jalmari Helander (Sisu) from a screenplay by Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani (The Mauritanian, Black Adam). Noah Centineo (The Recruit) is in final negotiations to star. The summary that is being teased so far reads, "Set during the Vietnam War and filming in Thailand, John Rambo will explore the formative experiences that shaped one of cinema's most memorable action heroes."

Angela Russo-Otstot and Michael Disco will produce for AGBO, alongside Kevin King Templeton, Les Weldon, and Jonathan Yunger for Millennium Media. Anthony and Joe Russo will serve as executive producers. Lionsgate recently acquired global distribution rights to the film and is launching international sales this month at AFM.

"AGBO's entire team, led by Anthony and Joe, are creative innovators who are delivering the most emotionally satisfying and inventive action-led storytelling in theaters around the world today," said Charlotte Koh, Executive Vice President, Acquisitions & Co-Productions, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. "Combining our longstanding partnership with Millennium Media with AGBO's groundbreaking body of work and Jalmari's singularly visceral directing talent, we are confident that John Rambo will be an event film that is a must-see for action fans."

"Rambo is one of the most enduring and iconic figures in action cinema, and exploring the origins of that mythology is an incredibly exciting opportunity," said Angela Russo-Otstot, Chief Creative Officer, AGBO. "Everyone knows John Rambo is a relentless force of nature, but what truly distinguishes him are his principles, his code, his unerring sense of what's right, and his willingness to risk everything to defend it. Jalmari brings the raw action and emotional depth needed to pay homage to this legendary character. We're thrilled to collaborate with our partners at Lionsgate and Millennium to support his vision and introduce a new generation to Rambo."

Production on John Rambo is expected to begin in early 2026.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!