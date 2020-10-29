New International Poster for Raya and the Last Dragon

We finally got a look at the new Disney animated movie Raya and the Last Dragon. The movie was supposed to come out this November but due to COVID-19 and the United States failing to get its collective shit together it got delayed to March 2021. Whether or not the movie will meet that release date remains to be seen but the new trailer does look pretty awesome. As a person who loves dragons and dragon-related merchandise, my bank account is already weeping for how much stuff I will inevitably buy. We're still a few months away and IMP Awards got their hands on a nice international poster for the movie.

When the trailer dropped we also got a nice detailed summary of what we can expect from Raya and the Last Dragon.

Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it's up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. However, along her journey, she'll learn that it'll take more than a dragon to save the world—it's going to take trust and teamwork as well. From directors Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada, co-directors Paul Briggs and John Ripa, producers Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho, and featuring the voices of Kelly Marie Tran as Raya and Awkwafina as the last dragon Sisu, Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Raya and the Last Dragon" opens in U.S. theaters on March 2021.