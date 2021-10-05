Alan Moore's The Show, On Demand Now, DVD/Blu-Ray Next Month

Alan Moore's first movie, directed by Mitch Jenkins, The Show, is available on digital and on-demand today. It was released on the film festival circuit or through restrictive streaming; it is now available everywhere, streaming and digitally on iTunes and the like. It will have a physical release on the 23rd of November, just after Alan's birthday. While The Show has been pitched as a dark Lynchian disturbing horror, I found it much more light-hearted than that. It's far funnier than the original five short films that lead up to the world of The Show – and they are included in the US version of the DVD and Blu-Ray as well. Also available at a discount from Shout Factory.

The Show stars Tom Burke, Siobhan Hewlett, Ellie Bamber, Sheila Atim, Christopher Fairbank, Khandie Khisses, Melinda Gebbie, and Alan Moore as Mister Metteron. The physical editions of the film come with new bonus features, including a Welcome to The Show featurette, which includes interviews with Alan Moore and Mitch Jenkins, as well as Show Pieces, the original short films on which The Show is based.

Fletcher Dennis (Burke), a man of many talents, passports and identities, arrives in Northampton – a strange and haunted town in the heart of England as dangerous as he is. On a mission to locate a stolen artifact for his menacing client, Fletcher finds himself entangled in a twilight world populated with vampires, sleeping beauties, Voodoo gangsters, noir private eyes, and masked avengers. He quickly sinks into a bizarre and delirious black hole, that is hidden just beneath the surface of this seemingly quiet town. Soon enough Fletcher discovers that dreams and reality have been blurred and there might no longer be a real world to go back to…Welcome to The Show.

You can see what I thought about the cinematic release earlier last month – spoilers; I really liked it. And now that it is more widely available, I may feel happier about diving into its depths a little more. There's a TV version of The Show to follow, and it will need our support.