Alan Moore TV Show Spinoff Has Secured Some Funding

Creative England is investing £500,000 in UK film and TV production company EMU Films via its Creative Growth Finance fund, established in 2019. One of their projects they hope to use the fund for, is a new TV show spin-off of Alan Moore and Mitch Jenkins' movie The Show and its short film prequels, Show Pieces. The Show takes place in a modern Northampton that has its very own underworld or purgatory, controlled by two former music-hall comedians, which affects the world above, as they deal with those below. The movie version of The Show recently received a one-day cinematic rollout in the US, a premiere at London's FrightFest, in person and digitally, and streaming on Spain's film services. And in October it will receive a wider streaming distribution, globally.

Bleeding Cool understands that Alan Moore and Mitch Jenkins have a five-year, five-season storyline for The Show TV Series lined up and that Alan Moore has written the first episode in full. We are to expect some of the returning cast from the previous versions of The Show, including Alan Moore himself as Mister Matterton, but there's going to e a long road from here to there. Feel free to let your support be known… The Show TV is also being developed with London record label Lex Records. The Creative Growth Finance fund has one-third of its money coming from the Creative England non-profit institution and the rest from Triodos Bank UK. So far it has invested £2.2m in film and TV companies, with EMU Films the first film production company to receive funding.

Other TV projects being produced by EMU Films include Kingsland, a series written by Toni Grisoni, based on a 2008 short film Elliott and Grisoni made with The Bureau; a project with Leo Regan, with whom EMU is in the middle of making a documentary titled My Friend Lanre and a series made with Game Of Thrones actor, Jessica Henwick. "This is going to allow us to help set our sights on more high-end television and recruiting a television executive to help us on that side of the company," said Mike Elliot, who co-founded EMU with Jim Mooney and Walli Ullah, of the investment. "TV is expanding into very interesting areas, as the Small Axe anthology series of films we worked on showed. We feel like it fits with some of the authored voices that we've been working with. We want the right TV exec to come in and shape that side of the business."