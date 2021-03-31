Alan Moore's The Show: Shout! Acquires North American Rights

Shout! Studios has acquired the North American rights to Alan Moore's first feature-length movie, The Show. Written by Moore and directed by Mitch Jenkins, the film will be launched on all major platforms later this year.

The movie stars Tom Burke as a mysterious man who arrives in Northampton on a mysterious mission to find a stolen artifact for his menacing client. There he meets a femme fatale in distress (Siobhan Hewlett) with her own mystery to unravel that might be tied to his mission. The two of them discover a twilight world with vampires, sleeping beauties, voodoo gangsters, noir private eyes, and masked avengers. Alan Moore also stars as a mysterious music hall entertainer with a hold over this netherworld. Fans who have seen Moore and Jenkins' previous short film, Show Pieces and its companion shorts, will know that those were a prequel to The Show. Imagine a cross between David Lynch and Alan Bennett, and you're halfway there.

The North American deal was negotiated by Shout's Jordan Fields, vice president, acquisitions, and Steven Katz, vice president of business affairs, and Tom Chesover, international sales manager at Protagonist, on behalf of the filmmakers.

"It should come as no surprise that a film so darkly playful, so unsettling and so ferociously original springs from the mind of Alan Moore," Fields stated. "Expertly realized by director Mitch Jenkins, a superb Tom Burke, and a fully committed cast, 'The Show' hits bullseye for a sophisticated audience eager to be delighted, beguiled and thrilled."

"Alan Moore and Mitch Jenkins have created something totally original with 'The Show,' a new world full of mysteries for audiences to discover and keep coming back to," added Chesover. "We were so excited by Shout! Factory's passion and creativity, and they are clearly the perfect partner to connect with fans in a longstanding and meaningful way."

The film is produced by Michael Elliott, Jim Mooney, and Tom Brown for EMU Films and Lex Films.

Shout! are known to release worthy collector's Blu-Ray/DVD box sets. Here's hoping Alan Moore's The Show gets the treatment.

Source: Variety