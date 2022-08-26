Alessandro Nivola Says Kraven the Hunter Was Shot Entirely On Location

Sony is keeping the cards of the next Spider-Man adjacent movies pretty close to the chest, but we know much more about Kraven the Hunter than Madame Web. One of the things we don't know is who Alessandro Nivola is playing, but we do know he is playing a villain. There have also been a lot of recent talks about shooting on location and what that means for movies going forward. So many productions are shooting on green screens or in massive stages like the Volume. It seems that director J.C Chandor didn't want to go that route for Kraven the Hunter. Nivola didn't spill any beans in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter regarding who he is playing. However, he did reveal that he isn't going to do any transforming until the final parts of the film, and the entire movie was shot on location.

"These movies all have a certain formula to them, but J.C. said that he wanted to shoot all on location," Nivola explained. "The physical ability of the characters in the movie is also more grounded in reality. People aren't flying around or anything. J.C. described it as the most incredible Olympic athlete you've ever seen. Moreover, the role, which I'm not yet allowed to disclose, was just a real acting opportunity for me. You'll see. It's just a great character part, and I didn't have to do any CGI. I didn't have to do any green screen. I only transform, physically, in the final moments of the movie, so it's just a classic villain role. It had a really interesting, complex psychology and personal history to draw on, and the movie has a time jump in it, so the character changes a lot from the way he is in the beginning of the film. It was as much of an acting opportunity as any other film I've done, and I didn't have to contend with wearing a spandex outfit or anything like that."

Kraven the Hunter is a movie that Sony has wanted to make for many, many years, and they just weren't able to get it off of the ground. It was one of the movies listed as in development when Sony made their big Spider-Man universe announcement in 2018, but we hadn't heard much since. The last rumors before J.C. Chandor was confirmed actually said that Antoine Fuqua was going to be the one to bring it to life, but that was always a rumor, which is why it's important to say when the ink isn't dry on these types of things. It seems that they will be keeping the script written by Richard Wenk, with additional credits going to Art Marcum and Matt Holloway. Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach are producing, and the movie currently has a release date of January 13, 2023. it's still not confirmed that this will be an adaptation of Kraven's Last Hunt, which Sony has been trying to make for years, but this is being billed as a stand-alone movie. Currently, the cast includes Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Russell Crowe, Fred Hechinger, Ariana DeBose, Alessandro Nivola, Christopher Abbot, and Levi Miller.