Despicable Me 4 Big Game Spot Pokes Fun At AI

The big game spot for Universal and Illumination's Despicable Me 4 is poking fun at the "future of AI." The Minions return on July 3rd.

Article Summary Despicable Me 4 Big Game spot teases AI-themed humor.

Illumination's 2023 successes set high hopes for 2024.

Steve Carrell and Kristen Wiig return with new characters.

Release set for July 3, 2024, continuing Minions' legacy.

AI has become a massive talking point in nearly every corner of every industry. The movie industry is no different, as two major unions spent a decent portion of 2023 striking, with AI becoming a major talking point. So you know AI will come up during the Super Bowl, and some companies will try to convince you that it's the way forward. Apparently, Universal and Illumination decided it was time to make fun of a commercial that might not exist with the big game spot for Despicable Me 4. Illumination is heading into 2024 off the backs of one of its best years ever. The Super Mario Bros. Movie was a massive box office juggernaut, bringing in over a billion dollars at the worldwide box office. While Migration started off slow, it is still chugging along and has grossed over $200 million at the worldwide box office on a budget of just over $70 million, so that was another success story. With Despicable Me 4 dropping this summer and once again unleashing the Minions on popular culture, we think this is going to be another excellent year for Illumination.

Despicable Me 4: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In the first Despicable Me movie in seven years, Gru, the world's favorite supervillain-turned-Anti-Villain League-agent, returns for an exciting, bold new era of Minions mayhem in Illumination's Despicable Me 4.

Following the 2022 summer blockbuster phenomenon of Illumination's Minions: The Rise of Gru, which earned almost $1 billion worldwide, the biggest global animated franchise in history now begins a new chapter as Gru (Oscar® nominee Steve Carrell) and Lucy (Oscar® nominee Kristen Wiig) and their girls —Margo (Miranda Cosgrove), Edith (Dana Gaier) and Agnes (Madison Polan)—welcome a new member to the Gru family, Gru Jr., who is intent on tormenting his dad. Gru faces a new nemesis in Maxime Le Mal (Emmy winner Will Ferrell) and his femme fatale girlfriend Valentina (Emmy nominee Sofia Vergara), and the family is forced to go on the run.

The film features fresh new characters voiced by Joey King (Bullet Train), Emmy winner Stephen Colbert (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert), and Chloe Fineman (Saturday Night Live). Pierre Coffin returns as the iconic voice of the Minions and Oscar® nominee Steve Coogan returns as Silas Ramsbottom. Packed with non-stop action and filled with Illumination's signature subversive humor, Despicable Me 4 is directed by a co-creator of the Minions, Oscar® nominee Chris Renaud (Despicable Me, The Secret Life of Pets), and is produced by Illumination's visionary founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and by Brett Hoffman (executive producer, The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Minions: The Rise of Gru). The film is co-directed by Patrick Delage (animation director Sing 2 and The Secret Life of Pets 2), and the screenplay is by Emmy-winningning creator of White Lotus, Mike White, and the veteran writer of every Despicable Me film, Ken Daurio. Despicable Me 4 will be released on July 3, 2024.

