Jessica Rothe Stars In December's All My Life, Watch The Trailer

The trailer for drama All My Life debuted this morning, starring Happy Death Day's Jessica Rothe and Crazy Rich Asians Harry Shum Jr. Based on a true story of a couple falling in love, getting some pretty terrible news, and scrambling against time, this one looks to be packing an emotional punch. It is also awesome to see Rothe outside of the Death Day films; she has huge star potential. You can see the trailer for All My Life down below.

All My Life Synopsis & Poster

"Based on the powerful true love story that inspired an entire nation, All My Life follows the journey of an engaged couple who make the difficult decision to accelerate their wedding in the wake of a devastating discovery. Jennifer Carter (Jessica Rothe, the Happy Death Day films) and Solomon Chau (Harry Shum Jr, Crazy Rich Asians) are a sweet, fun-loving, newly engaged couple whose whole life seems ahead of them. But when Sol is diagnosed with terminal liver cancer in December, their plans for a summer wedding become impossible. In a race against time, Jenn and Sol's friends and family launch an online fundraiser to help the couple create their dream wedding in just two weeks. In the process, they unleash an outpouring of generosity and attention from people around the world who want to celebrate the power of love with them. Through it all, Jenn and Sol's commitment to each other only deepens, becoming a heartwarming reminder that the strength of true love knows no limits."

This has sleeper hit written all over it. Don't be surprised when this hangs around in theaters and in the conversation for some time through the holidays; I think this will get huge word of mouth buzz. We will all find out together when All My Life bows on December 4th.