Watch The Trailer For New Thriller Alone, Releasing On September 18th

Alone is a new survival thriller coming in September from Magnolia Pictures/Magnet Releasing. The film follows a widow who leaves the city for the wilderness of the Pacific Northwest. She ends up being kidnapped and held at a remote cabin, and when she manages to escape, she has to not only deal with him but the wilderness as well. The film stars Jules Wilcox, Marc Menchaca, and Anthony Heald, and is directed by John Hyams from a screenplay by Mattias Olsson. You can see the trailer for Alone down below, along with the synopsis and the film's poster.

Alone Synopsis & Poster

"Set in the Pacific Northwest wilderness, Alone follows recently widowed Jessica who, fleeing the city in a desperate attempt to cope with the death of her husband, is kidnapped and locked away in a mysterious man's cabin. Her escape from the clutches of this murderous captor lands her in the heart of the untamed wilderness, with only her wits to rely on for survival as her pursuer closes in."

This looks like it could be a good little thriller. It certainly looks creepy, something about being lost in the wilderness has always personally made me feel quite on edge, so this is probably more up my alley than most. Add this to the strong showings in horror/thrillers that have been released these last few months, grabbing eyeballs that they may not have because of everything going on. Alone may have just come and gone, but now it is set up big time to have a very successful run. It will open in select theaters and digitally on September 18th. It looks like one that may be worth your time to check out for sure.