Amazon MGM Studios Has Aquired the Film American Speed

Amazon MGM Studios has reportedly acquired the film American Speed, which is set to star Austin Butler and Tom Holland.

American Speed explores the true tale of the Whittington brothers' 1980s racing scandal.

Tom Holland has a packed schedule with Spider-Man 4 and Christopher Nolan's upcoming film.

Austin Butler, fresh from Dune: Part Two, is also lined up for AppleTV+'s Masters of the Air.

Another Hollywood bidding war has come to an end. Amazon MGM Studios is in a weird place in terms of its corner of the industry. It's trying harder than any other studio to play in two ballparks, streaming and theatrical, but they don't seem to be nailing either. Their TV shows are doing well, but their movies are another story. In just a little while, Red One comes out, and do you know a single person who is excited about that film or even knows it is coming out? Exactly. This bidding war is for a movie called American Speed, and it's set to star Austin Butler and Tom Holland. It's from producer Charles Roven, and Dan Wiedenhaupt is writing the script.

According to Deadline, which reported on the deal, American Speed is "based on the true story of the Whittington brothers—three historically famous race car drivers, two of whom were part of the 1980s IMSA scandal, in which a number of drivers were charged with financing their racing activities with proceeds from drug smuggling, money laundering, or tax evasion."

At the moment, there doesn't appear to be a director attached to the project yet, but considering the pedigree they are working with, Amazon MGM will try to hire the right person. Holland's schedule is already filling out extremely fast. We know he will be shooting Spider-Man 4 next summer, and he'll likely have some time on the Avengers: Doomsday set in the spring before. We also know that he's currently set to star in Christopher Nolan's next film. So, finding a spot for American Speed might take some fancy footwork for Holland.

As for Butler, he's coming off a great start to the year with Dune: Part Two, and while The Bikeriders didn't really hit it out of the park with audiences or critics, it did well enough. He's in the next Darren Aronofsky film, and he's joined the cast of Masters of the Air series over on AppleTV+. So he's just as busy as Holland is in different ways since TV productions are longer commitments compared to movies. However, it's likely that Amazon MGM will work around Holland and Butler in whatever way they need to do to make sure they stay signed on for American Speed since their names, along with Roven, are a big reason why there was a bidding war to begin with.

