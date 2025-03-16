Posted in: Movies, Searchlight | Tagged: film, Ready or Not, ready or not 2, Samara Weaving, searchlight pictures

Ready or Not 2 Star Says the Film will Begin Shooting Soon

The lead of the 2019 horror-comedy film Ready or Not says that the sequel is getting ready to head into production "soon."

Article Summary Ready or Not 2 is gearing up for production, with Samara Weaving confirming the start is imminent.

The original 2019 film grossed $57 million globally, becoming a cult hit with its horror-comedy blend.

Samara Weaving returns as Grace, joined by Kathryn Newton in the anticipated sequel.

Radio Silence duo Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett will direct the Ready or Not sequel.

After several years of waiting, we're getting extremely close to a Ready or Not sequel—dropping audiences back into a world of devilish danger, imbalanced romance, and an unexpected final girl. Which currently seems intriguingly difficult to follow. Now, while speaking with ComicBook.com, the returning star is confirming that the next film is finally gearing up to head into production.

Weaving tells the outlet, "It's soon. It's happening. I don't know how much I'm allowed to say." The Ready or Not actor then goes on to suggest that there's already a filming schedule underway, before adding, "We're about to go [start filming]. It's about to happen. It's happening."

When the original Ready or Not arrived in theaters back in 2019, the dark horse horror-comedy managed to gross over $57 million worldwide against a much smaller budget of $6 million. And due to its campy spirit and balanced cast, the film quickly earned itself a solid cult following, paving the way for the film's directorial duo to nab two well-received entries in the Scream franchise. In addition to Weaving, the ensemble cast of Ready or Not included Adam Brody, Elyse Levesque, Mark O'Brien, Nicky Guadagni, Henry Czerny, and Andie MacDowell.

Ready or Not Cast and Plot Details

As the original film's official synopsis explains, Grace (Weaving) couldn't be happier after she marries the man of her dreams at his family's luxurious estate. There's just one catch — she must now hide from midnight until dawn while her new in-laws hunt her down with guns, crossbows, and other weapons. As Grace desperately tries to survive the night, she soon finds a way to turn the tables on her not-so-lovable relatives.

In the sequel, Weaving is poised to return as Grace, with Kathryn Newton (Abigail) joining the cast for the next installment. The film will also be directed by Radio Silence duo Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who helmed the first entry. Other than that, we're still waiting to learn what the next story entails for Grace.

