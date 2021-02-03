Angelina Jolie Shares Why She Signed on For MCU Film Eternals

When we heard Angelina Jolie would be joining the expansive lore of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we were a little taken aback. Now, the film Eternals is (currently) aiming for a 2021 release, and the reality has actually set in. Sure we haven't actually witnessed any of the costumed transformations of the Marvel heroes, or much of anything really, and yet the team known as the Eternals is still a highly anticipated arrival into the MCU.

The Eternals film is written and directed by Chloé Zhao, who will be the first to bring life to these characters in the film, and shifting the direction of what we think we know about the MCU. Angelia Jolie, who will be playing Thena, recently spoke about her decision to sign on to a Marvel film, telling British Vogue, "I love this cast, and that we all came together. I signed up to support Chloé [Zhao]'s vision and Marvel's commitment to expand the way we see 'superheroes.' Running around in a gold bodysuit was not how I imagined my forties. But it's good crazy, I think."



In the upcoming film, we will also get to see Richard Madden as Ikaris, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Brian Tyree Henry portraying Phastos, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Gemma Chan as Sersi, and Kit Harington bringing life to the character Black Knight. In Eternals, the characters are likely going to cause a major ripple in the MCU, as the characters are old beings who have actually been around for centuries as immortals — so there could be pre-existing connections with other characters or dramatic introductions depending on the scenario.



Assuming they have kept themselves hidden for many of the events throughout the MCU, the Eternals will finely bring the group of powerful, celestial-crafted, super-powered individuals to the table.



With Jolie expressing her love for Zhao and this new idea that reinvents superheroes, are you getting more hyped for Eternals?