Eternals Director Chloé Zhao Confirms She Wrote the Script Too

A year ago, we were all writing articles about how we couldn't wait to see the two female-directed Marvel movies coming out in 2020. Then 2020 happened, and we didn't get the chance to see either of those movies. It might have worked out for the better because now everyone is learning what an absolute powerhouse of a talent Eternals director Chloé Zhao and Marvel marketing is likely giddy at the thought that they are likely going to be able to use "Academy awarding nominated" or Academy award-winning" director in their marketing when Eternals finally makes it to the big screen later this year. Nomadland is an absolutely fantastic movie, and Zhao deserves all of the praise she is getting for it. She's currently doing press for the movie as the award season starts to really kick up. She revealed in an interview with Margaret Gardiner(via ComicBook.com) that not only is she the director of Eternals, but she's the writer as well, which is something we didn't know until now.

"I am the writer on the Eternals, the credits just aren't updated yet," Zhao said in an interview. "I don't know what it would be like if I don't write the films [I direct]… In the writing process is where I bring in my sensibility, that's a huge part of it. I'm creating situations that will allow certain cinematic language to come in that I've learned on my last three films."

Eternals sounds like an utterly bonkers movie in the best possible way, and it's a real shame that we didn't get to see it this year. It's getting the same side-eye from comic fans that Thor or Guardians of the Galaxy got when they were first announced, which is 'is this too weird for general audiences' and I think we can safely say that the weirdness level that people are willing to accept these days is pretty high. With a talent like Zhao, not only behind the camera but writing the script as well? Eternals could be at the top of our most anticipated Marvel property of 2021. Now everyone, go wear your stupid masks and social distance so we can see this bonkers movie on the biggest screen possible.

Eternals, directed by Chloé Zhao, stars Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, and Kit Harington. It will be released on November 5, 2021.