Anne Hathaway & Zendaya Join The Cast Of Christopher Nolan's New Film

Anne Hathaway and Zendaya have reportedly joined the cast of Christopher Nolan's new film at Universal. It will be released on July 17, 2026.

Nolan's new project follows his acclaimed film Oppenheimer's success and box office triumph.

Nolan continues his trend of reuniting with familiar faces, including Hathaway and Matt Damon.

Universal embraces Nolan following Oppenheimer’s achievements, maintaining their new but winning collaboration.

To the surprise of precisely no one, the cast of Christopher Nolan's new film has reportedly gained two more massive names. At the moment, we don't know anything about the film, and according to sources, anything people are reporting about this film is wrong. So, don't believe anything yet because Universal is keeping the lid quite tight on this one. According to Deadline, Nolan has brought on two more big names: Anne Hathaway and Zendaya. Zendaya would be in a similar position as star Tom Holland in that they both would be coming off Spider-Man 4 and likely heading into this film if it's going to start production sometime this summer or fall. Hathaway has worked with Nolan twice before, and he is one of those directors who likes to work with the same people repeatedly, so it's not surprising to see some familiar faces popping up with this new venture.

Christopher Nolan Returning To Universal Makes Total Sense On Every Level

At the beginning of October, it was officially announced that Christopher Nolan would be returning to Universal for his next film following the success of Oppenheimer. It seemed to be the final nail in the coffin for Nolan's relationship with Warner Bros. Universal, which appears to be giving him whatever he wants, which makes sense considering the whole Barbeheimer thing, the box office, and the awards seasons. Matt Damon and Tom Holland have reportedly joined the cast, and the untitled film has a prime-time release date of July 17, 2026.

What happened with Oppenheimer in the summer of 2023 was one of those beautiful and possibly once-in-a-lifetime moments. The way the world leaned into the Barbenheimer thing and proved that there was space for two excellent films to open simultaneously without cannibalizing each other was almost unheard of. People will try to make it happen again, but it was an organic thing that came about with no influence from studio marketing. Studio marketing and everyone involved decided that leaning in was the way to go, and it worked out well for everyone.

Barbie ended up with a total box office of $1.45 billion and a place in the pop culture landscape that isn't going away anytime soon. Nolan's Oppenheimer walked away with a sweet $976 million, becoming the third highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time [at the time of writing] and securing its place in the pop culture conversation by becoming a slow-moving character piece that did numbers. Oppenheimer also won seven Academy awards, including the coveted Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Supporting Actor. So it's not surprising that Universal happily courted Nolan again and is likely doing exactly what Warner Bros. did in the hay day of their partnership: writing him a blank check and setting him loose on a movie set.

