John Wick Chapter 4 Adds Mortal Kombat Star Hiroyuki Sanada to Cast

John Wick Chapter 4 is adding another to an already loaded cast in Mortal Kombat and Westworld star Hiroyuki Sanada in an undisclosed role. The actor will join franchise star Keanu Reeves along with new additions in Donnie Yen, Rina Sawayama, and Shamier Anderson. The film also finds Reeves reunited with his Matrix co-star Laurence Fishburne. Sanada and Reeves previously appeared in 47 Ronin (2013). Finalizing talks to also appear is Bill Skarsgård, according to Deadline Hollywood.

John Wick Chapter 4 Production Details

In addition to the New Line film and the sci-fi drama series, both available on HBO Max, Sanada was also featured in Netflix's Army of the Dead and will be in the upcoming Bullet Train for Sony Pictures, starring opposite Brad Pitt. Directing John Wick Chapter 4 is the returning Chad Stahelski, who's remained with the franchise since the beginning in 2014 based on the characters by Derek Kolstad. Penning the screenplay are Michael Finch and Shay Hatten. Stahelski is also producing along with Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee. Reeves and Louise Rosner are executive producers.

Hiroyuki Sanada's Crossover Success

"Having long admired Hiroyuki as both actor and action performer, I'm thrilled and honored to welcome him to the John Wick family," Stahelski said. Lionsgate's John Wick films follow the adventures of the super-assassin, grossed a combined $584.7 million with Chapter 3 – Parabellum as the highest at $325 million globally. Not bad, considering the first film didn't even break $100 million. With a career spanning seven decades, the Japanese actor achieved crossover success with his memorable performance in The Twilight Samurai (2002). Sanada's been in several high profile US projects since from The Last Samurai (2003), Sunshine (2007), the ABC TV series Lost, The Wolverine (2013), and Avengers: Endgame (2019). John Wick Chapter 4 is slated for release on May 27, 2022.