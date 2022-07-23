Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Poster Revealed At SDCC

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is expected to be one of the many focal points of the Marvel Studios panel in Hall H at SDCC in about…45 minutes, but things are already being revealed. Andy Park has posted to his socials a poster he worked on for the film, featuring Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, and a debuting Kathryn Newton as Cassie in her Stature suit. Ominously in the background is He Who Remains, played by Jonathan Majors, who looks to be full-on Kang. Check out the poster below.

Ant-Man Back In Action

1ST look at ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA! Poster I illustrated for @MarvelStudios @Comic_Con Honored to work again w/@MrPeytonReed #PaulRudd@EvangelineLilly & 1st time Cassie @kathrynnewton & KANG #JonathanMajors #antmanandthewaspquantumania #Quantumania #antmanwasp #kang

This is one of many possible things that will be shown during the big Hall H panel this evening, as Marvel Studios has numerous projects to possibly talk about. She-Hulk is the next show to debut on Disney+, and the next three films that we have not seen much from publically are Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ant-man and The Wasp: Quantumania, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Other possibilities are a little far-fetched to think that they might announce today, though expectations are sky-high. We all saw how that played out with the whole Henry Cavill/WB panel earlier today though, didn't we?

In any case, no matter what they show, it will electrify the Hall H crowd as it always does, and Saturday at SDCC will leave em smiling. As for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania? That film will release on February 17th, 2023, after being delayed a bit during one of the many MCU release date shuffles that have taken place over the last couple years. Keep it locked to BC for all the announcements, a live blog, trailers, and more.