Apartment 7A: Official Teaser Poster Has Been Released

The official teaser poster for the prequel to Rosemary's Baby, Apartment 7A, has been released. It will stream to Paramount+ on September 27th.

Apartment 7A streams on Paramount+ starting September 27th, following its Fantastic Fest debut.

Horror prequels like Apartment 7A thrill lore enthusiasts despite their tendency to diminish the unknown.

September 27th is a busy release day with Apartment 7A and Dreamworks' The Wild Robot dropping the same day.

The end of September is proving to be an interesting time of the year, specifically on September 27th. Lionsgate is releasing two completely different movies on the same day. Dreamworks is releasing The Wild Robot, which looks like it could be one of the best films that the studio has put out in a couple of years, and we're getting a horror prequel over on Paramount+. This time, the prequel in question is Rosemary's Baby, and the film, set to debut at Fantastic Fest before heading over to streaming, is called Apartment 7A.

It has always struck me as odd that horror seems to be the genre that gets the most prequels when, in reality, true horror comes from the unknown, and the more you explain something, the less scary it becomes. However, there is a subset of horror fans who are obsessed with lore above all else, so films like this cater mostly to them. Fantastic Fest is exactly the right place to debut this film, and the reactions to that will be extremely telling one way or another.

Apartment 7A: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

An ambitious young dancer, Terry Gionoffrio (Julia Garner, Ozark,) dreams of fame and fortune in New York City, but after suffering a devastating injury, an older, wealthy couple (Dianne Wiest, I Care a Lot, and Kevin McNally, Pirates of the Caribbean film series) welcomes her into their home in the luxury apartment building the Bramford. When fellow resident and influential Broadway producer (Jim Sturgess, Across the Universe) offers her another chance at fame, it seems that all her dreams are finally coming true. However, after an evening she can't fully remember, disturbing circumstances soon have her second-guessing the sacrifices she's willing to make for her career as she realizes that something evil is living not only in Apartment 7A but in the Bramford itself. Additional supporting cast includes Marli Siu (Everything I Know About Love), Andrew Buchan (All the Money in the World), Rosy McEwen (Blue Jean), and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith (Wonka). Apartment 7A will stream exclusively on Paramount+ on September 27th.

