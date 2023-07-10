Posted in: Apple, Movies, Sony, Trailer | Tagged: Joaquin Phoenix, napoleon, ridley scott

Napoleon Trailer Finally Released, Ridley Scott Epic Out Thanksgiving

Apple has released the first trailer and poster for Ridley Scott's Napoleon starring Joaquin Phoenix. It hits theaters on November 22nd.

Napoleon, the latest epic from Ridley Scott, finally has a trailer. Starring Joaquin Phoenix in the title role, Vanessa Kirby as Empress Joséphine, Tahar Rahim as Paul Barras, Ben Miles as Caulaincourt, Ludivine Sagnier as Theresa Cabarrus, Matthew Needham as Lucien Bonaparte, Youssef Kerkour as Marshal Davout, Phil Cornwell as Sanson 'The Bourreau,' Edouard Philipponnat as Tsar Alexander, Paul Rhys as Talleyrand, John Hollingworth as Marshall Ney, Gavin Spokes as Moulins and Mark Bonnar as Jean-Andoche Junot, the film has been in development forever, and it almost feels unbelievable that we are looking at a trailer. The film will be released into theaters on November 22nd by Apple and placed onto Apple TV+ at a later date. You can watch the Napoleon trailer below.

Napoleon Synopsis

"'Napoleon' is an original and personal look at Napoleon's origins and his swift, ruthless climb to emperor, viewed through the prism of his addictive and often volatile relationship with his wife and one true love, Joséphine. The film captures Napoleon's famous battles, relentless ambition, and astounding strategic mind as an extraordinary military leader and war visionary. Starring Joaquin Phoenix in the title role, Vanessa Kirby as Empress Joséphine, Tahar Rahim as Paul Barras, Ben Miles as Caulaincourt, Ludivine Sagnier as Theresa Cabarrus, Matthew Needham as Lucien Bonaparte, Youssef Kerkour as Marshal Davout, Phil Cornwell as Sanson 'The Bourreau,' Edouard Philipponnat as Tsar Alexander, Paul Rhys as Talleyrand, John Hollingworth as Marshall Ney, Gavin Spokes as Moulins and Mark Bonnar as Jean-Andoche Juno, written by David Scarpa, directed by Ridley Scott.

Also released is the first poster for the film.

Sweeping battles scenes, scenery-chewing performances, on-liners…this is Ridley Scott, alright. This is a sleeper one to watch out for in the awards races this fall. It almost feels like most people have forgotten about it. After today, that won't be the case.

