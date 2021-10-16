Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Concept Art and BTS Images Revealed

To say that the success of Aquaman was a bit unexpected might be a bit of an understatement. If you had asked anyone ten years ago which DC property would crack a billion dollars at the box office, Aquaman was not at the top of the list. In fact, he might not have been on the list at all. That isn't the reality we live in, and thanks to director James Wan's unique vision, the movie came out pretty good. It's not anything great, and the critical reviews put it in the solid "pretty good" category, but the audience was clearly there. Needless to say, it's not a surprise that we're getting another one. The movie started shooting this year and, at the time of writing, is still in production but will likely be wrapping up soon. We've known since August that there was going to be a panel at DC FanDome, and it's not surprising that here is the place that they decided to reveal some fun stuff. The first look at Aquaman was on stage at Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con, so Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom showing off stuff at DC FanDome makes sense. They showed off a behind-the-scenes featurette which has not made its way online officially at the time of writing, but we do have the official logo and a bunch of concept art and behind-the-scenes images from the featurette and a version of the featurette that some fans managed to grab. We'll update with an official version if and when it ends up online.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Aquaman the Lost Kingdom Teaser Trailer | DC Fandome HD (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gTJ1MrSjO1E&ab_channel=Popcultking)

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, directed by James Wan, stars Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Randall Park, and Vincent Regan. It will be released on December 16, 2022.