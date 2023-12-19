Posted in: Aquaman, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: aquaman and the lost kingdom, dc studios, DC Universe

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Featurette Spotlights Filming For IMAX

A new behind-the-scenes featurette for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom discusses how the movie was filmed with IMAX screens in mind.

Article Summary Dive into the IMAX-focused BTS featurette for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Despite DC's mixed year, the sequel aims to end on a high note.

Early box office numbers waver as fans anticipate holiday results.

Film set for international release on Dec 20, North America on Dec 22.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom comes to theaters this week, and with it comes the end of a certain chapter of the DC Universe. However, despite the other three DC movies not clicking with audiences and/or critics this year, the film looks to go out with a bang this week. The first film was one of the only big success stories of that era of the DC Universe, so it stands to reason that they are very much hoping to see something like that again with this film. While the early box office numbers aren't looking promising, there are likely still many people crossing their fingers and toes for what the numbers will look like when the holiday dust settles next week. For now, we do have a new behind-the-scenes featurette that spotlights how the film was shot with the intent of it being shown on IMAX screens.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Director James Wan and Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa—along with Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Nicole Kidman—return in the sequel to the highest-grossing DC film of all time: Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father's death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time, Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman's family and the world from irreversible destruction.

All returning to the roles they originated, Jason Momoa plays Arthur Curry/Aquaman, now balancing his duties as both the King of Atlantis and a new father; Patrick Wilson is Orm, Aquaman's half-brother and his nemesis, who must now step into a new role as his brother's reluctant ally; Amber Heard is Mera, Atlantis' Queen and mother of the heir to the throne; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is Black Manta, committed more than ever to avenge his father's death by destroying Aquaman, his family and Atlantis; and Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, a fierce leader and mother with the heart of a warrior. Also reprising their roles are Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus and Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin.

Directed by Wan, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is produced by Peter Safran, Wan, and Rob Cowan. The executive producers are Galen Vaisman and Walter Hamada. The screenplay is by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, from a story by James Wan & David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and Jason Momoa & Thomas Pa'a Sibbett, based on characters from DC, Aquaman created by Paul Norris and Mort Weisinger.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents An Atomic Monster / A Peter Safran Production of A James Wan Film, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, set to open in theaters internationally beginning 20 December 2023 and in North America on December 22, 2023; it will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

