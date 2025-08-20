Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: archie, Lord & Miller, riverdale, Tom King, universal

Archie Feature Film On The Way From Lord & Miller, Tom King Writing

Archie is heading to the big screen, with Universal bringing on Lord & Miller to produce and Tom King to write the script.

Article Summary Archie is getting a feature film at Universal, produced by Lord & Miller and written by Tom King.

The movie aims to introduce Archie, Betty, and Veronica to new audiences and long-time fans alike.

Lord & Miller hint at an ambitious, event-style Archie movie with fresh, cross-generational appeal.

Success could launch an Archie film universe, with hopes for Afterlife With Archie and Sabrina spin-offs.

Archie is getting ready for his close-up. Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are bringing the iconic teenager to the big screen, according to Deadline. Prolific comic writer Tom King will pen the script, and Lord Miller president Aditya Sood, Emma Watts, and Archie Comics CEO Jon Goldwater will produce alongside Lord and Miller themselves. No word on who will direct. This feature film comes on the heels of The CW's spooky drama series Riverdale, which introduced the characters to a new generation. I hope it is better than the 1990 made-for-TV movie.

Archie Could Be A Goldmine If Done Right

"We are longtime fans of Archie, Veronica, Betty, and the gang in all of their iterations. When we heard Tom King's take on the classic material, we instantly thought it made sense as an event movie for all audiences — both lifelong fans and a whole new generation," Lord and Miller said in a statement. "We're so excited to bring these beloved characters to the big screen."

You know that Universal is going to want to do a Barbie-style take on the material, and I would not be against that. King is known for thinking way outside the box with legacy characters, though, so anything is on the table. I want this to be incredibly successful so that they create a whole Archie film universe and we can get an Afterlife With Archie film. That would be incredible. You could even do a spooky Sabrina film; it has been a few years since the Netflix take on the character, and you could get away with it now. This is very fertile ground for someone to pick up and do something with, and, surprisingly, it took this long after Riverdale's success. This could even lead to yet another comics renaissance for the characters—more on this as we learn it.

