Asteroid City Will Be On Peacock Starting On August 11th

Peacock will start streaming the latest film from Wes Anderson Asteroid City starting next week on August 11th.

Asteroid City, the latest film from prolific director Wes Anderson, is set to debut for streaming on Peacock starting August 11th. Starring (deep breath) Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, Liev Schreiber, Hope Davis, Stephen Park, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Hong Chau, Willem Dafoe, Margot Robbie, Tony Revolori, Jake Ryan, and Jeff Goldblum, the film was a hit with both critics and audiences when it was released earlier this summer, grossing $46 million worldwide. Peacock has been crushing it this year, getting big theatrical films onto the service fast, with Asteroid City being the latest.

Is Asteroid City A Possible Awards Contender?

"A fictional American desert town, circa 1955. Junior Stargazers and Space Cadets from across the country assemble for the annual Asteroid Day celebration — but the scholarly competition is spectacularly upended by world-changing events. Equal parts comedy, drama, and romance (with a touch of science-fiction)." This film has some serious awards bonafide, of course, and as proven by Everything Everywhere All At Once last year, you don't have to come out in the second half of the year to have awards success. This has been a less interesting year for films that may receive nominations, and that leaves a window open where this could really start to clean up.

It also has one of Wes's most impressive casts. That is saying something, as he always lures a who's who of Hollywood A-listers to his projects, even if it is just for a cameo or a voiceover. Asteroid City, it seems, will be a film that will last in people's minds for long after we close the book 0n 2023, just like some of his other classics Rushmore, Life Aquatic, The Royal Tenenbaums, The Fantastic Mr. Fox, The Darjeeling Limited, and The Grand Budapest Hotel.

