John Wick 4: New Photo From Film Posted To Official Twitter

John Wick 4 is coming in 2023, and today the first pic from the film was posted by the official John Wick Twitter account. Rumors have swirled the last couple of days that the first trailer for the new movie could be dropping any day now, especially with Wick himself, Keanu Reeves, at SDCC. Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, Bill Skarsgård, Clancy Brown, Donnie Yen, Shamier Anderson, Hiroyuki Sanada, Scott Adkins, and Rina Sawayama all join Reeves in the new John Wick. Below is the image.

John Wick 4 Is Still Shrouded In Mystery

Chad Stehelski is still in the director's chair, this time working from a script by Michael Finch and Shay Hatten. The world of John Wick is also expanding, as spin-off Ballerina starring Ana de Armas, is in the works right now, which just saw Promising Young Woman writer Emerald Fennell board the project, which will center on de Armas's young assassin who seeks revenge for the murder of her family. Also in the works still is The Continental, a television series set in the broader Wick-Verse that boasts a huge cast including Colin Woodell, Mel Gibson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Jessica Allain, Mishel Prada, Nhung Kate, Ben Robson, Katie McGrath, Ray McKinnon, Adam Shapiro, Mark Musashi, and Marina Mazepa. That has been in development since 2017.

All in all, John Wick is going nowhere anytime soon, so those of us who think the films maybe start to feel the same as the last one, get ready cause they are not going to stop. I will be very curious to see a trailer; however, no matter what you feel about the story, these films are some of the best the action genre has to offer and, if nothing else, are very pretty to look at. More as it comes across our desks.