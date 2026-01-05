Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: , , ,

Avatar Crosses $1 Billion, The Housemaid Strong At Weekend Box Office

While Disney's Avatar: Fire and Ash and Zootopia 2 continue to dominate the box office, The Housemaid is stealing the headlines.

Avatar: Fire and Ash kept up its reign at the top of the weekend box office, pulling in $40 million to take the first weekend of 2026. Overall, the film has now passed the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office. Every movie in the franchise has now passed that mark. It also became the fourth James Cameron-directed film to cross that threshold. It also means Disney now officially owns the top three-grossing films of 2025. The film is still pacing behind The Way of Water, and hitting $2 billion like the first two films is starting to feel out of reach. But for Disney, anytime you can put out a film and pretty much guarantee $1 billion is more than okay.

Avatar Takes The Top Spot, While The Housemaid Takes All The Headlines

Avatar and Zootopia 2 have proven to be an unstoppable one-two punch, dominating the holidays and continuing into the new year. The animated sequel scored another $19 million this weekend here in the states, and is barreling toward the $2 billion mark worldwide, and will end its run as the second-highest-grossing animated film ever. The real story was at number three. The Housemaid, the twisty thriller based on the book by Freida McFadden, took in another $14.8 million over the weekend, representing only a -3% drop and bringing its total to $75 million. Its most significant week-to-week drop right now has been only 10%, and a $100 million domestic gross is guaranteed. Same for Marty Supreme, which added another $12.5 million and is seeing low week-to-week drops. It also has a shot at making $100 million as the awards season marches on. Also of note, Wicked: For Good hit digital this week and dropped to just $3.2 million. It is now pacing over $100 million behind the first film.

The weekend box office top five for January 2:

  1. Avatar: Fire and Ash- $40 million
  2. Zootopia 2- $19 million
  3. The Housemaid- $14.8 million
  4. Marty Supreme- $12.5 million
  5. Anaconda- $10 million
In a dramatic scene from 'The Housemaid,' Sydney Sweeney, portraying Millie Calloway, and Amanda Seyfried as Nina Winchester share an intense moment, framed against a softly lit interior with an emphasis on their emotional connection.
Sydney Sweeney as Millie Calloway and Amanda Seyfried as Nina Winchester in The Housemaid. Photo Credit: Daniel McFaddenThe Housemaid. Photo Credit: Daniel McFadden/Lionsgate © 2025 Lionsgate

This week, we have our first two wide openings of 2026, as Greenland 2: Migration and Primate hit screens. Gerard Butler can open movies in January and February, and Greenland was a modest hit back in 2020, so I wouldn't be surprised if it dukes it out with The Housemaid for second behind Avatar. I think that The Housemaid beats it, though. Primate…if it hits the top five, I will be shocked.

