Avatar Crosses $1 Billion, The Housemaid Strong At Weekend Box Office

While Disney's Avatar: Fire and Ash and Zootopia 2 continue to dominate the box office, The Housemaid is stealing the headlines.

Article Summary Avatar: Fire and Ash tops the box office, crossing the $1 billion milestone worldwide.

Zootopia 2 maintains strong performance, heading toward $2 billion and record animated film status.

The Housemaid stuns with minimal drop, $75M total, and eyes $100M domestic milestone.

Upcoming Greenland 2: Migration may challenge The Housemaid, while Primate is a wild card.

Avatar: Fire and Ash kept up its reign at the top of the weekend box office, pulling in $40 million to take the first weekend of 2026. Overall, the film has now passed the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office. Every movie in the franchise has now passed that mark. It also became the fourth James Cameron-directed film to cross that threshold. It also means Disney now officially owns the top three-grossing films of 2025. The film is still pacing behind The Way of Water, and hitting $2 billion like the first two films is starting to feel out of reach. But for Disney, anytime you can put out a film and pretty much guarantee $1 billion is more than okay.

Avatar Takes The Top Spot, While The Housemaid Takes All The Headlines

Avatar and Zootopia 2 have proven to be an unstoppable one-two punch, dominating the holidays and continuing into the new year. The animated sequel scored another $19 million this weekend here in the states, and is barreling toward the $2 billion mark worldwide, and will end its run as the second-highest-grossing animated film ever. The real story was at number three. The Housemaid, the twisty thriller based on the book by Freida McFadden, took in another $14.8 million over the weekend, representing only a -3% drop and bringing its total to $75 million. Its most significant week-to-week drop right now has been only 10%, and a $100 million domestic gross is guaranteed. Same for Marty Supreme, which added another $12.5 million and is seeing low week-to-week drops. It also has a shot at making $100 million as the awards season marches on. Also of note, Wicked: For Good hit digital this week and dropped to just $3.2 million. It is now pacing over $100 million behind the first film.

The weekend box office top five for January 2:

Avatar: Fire and Ash- $40 million Zootopia 2- $19 million The Housemaid- $14.8 million Marty Supreme- $12.5 million Anaconda- $10 million

This week, we have our first two wide openings of 2026, as Greenland 2: Migration and Primate hit screens. Gerard Butler can open movies in January and February, and Greenland was a modest hit back in 2020, so I wouldn't be surprised if it dukes it out with The Housemaid for second behind Avatar. I think that The Housemaid beats it, though. Primate…if it hits the top five, I will be shocked.

