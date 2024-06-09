Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: Bad Boys: Ride Or Die, the watchers, Weekend Box Office

Bad Boys Saves The Summer Box Office For A Week

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence were just what the Weekend Box Office needed, as Bad Boys: Ride or Diee takes the number one spot.

Article Summary Bad Boys: Ride or Die tops weekend box office with $56 million.

The sequel nears the previous film's opening revenue, hinting at franchise's stamina.

Other releases lag behind, with The Watchers flopping and horror genre struggling.

Prediction: Inside Out 2 could surpass $100 million in its opening next weekend.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die provided a much-needed spark for the summer movie box office to build off of this weekend, powering to the number one spot with $56 million. That is only $6 million below what the last film in the franchise did in 2020 and a great start to June. I am happy to have been wrong, but who could blame us for keeping expectations low this summer? This is only the fifth movie to open above the $50 million threshold, and the second this summer, with the other being Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. If Bad Boys has the type of holds that film enjoyed all of May, then Sony should greenlight yet another one in the next couple of weeks.

Bad Boys Wasn't The Only Film That Opened This Week Though…

Bad Boys sent The Garfield Movie down to second place, as it added $10 million more to its total. Third place belongs to IF with $8 million. In fourth place was the other wide release of the weekend, The Watchers. It fell flat with only $7 million, becoming yet another example of the horror genre underperforming as a whole in 2024. Can we get a horror breakout, please? The problem is not a lack of films, as there have been many released in all five months of 2024. Nothing is bringing people to the theater, though; nothing is getting word of mouth and driving business. That will be a huge problem in the fall. Rounding out the top five were the Apes with another $5.4 million, as it will pass the $150 million mark domestically on Monday.

The weekend box office top 5 for June 7th:

Bad Boys: Ride or Die- $56 million The Garfield Movie- $10 million IF- $8 million The Watchers- $7 million Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes- $5.4 million

Next week, Disney can actually flex its box office muscles as they open one of the seasons, sure things. Inside Out 2 will crush the box office next week; the only question is how high it can go. The original classic made $90 million when it opened in mid-June of 2015, and I have to think it will at least make that. In fact…I will call it and say that this is the first opening weekend over $100 million in 2024. How crazy is that stat? Bad Boys makes way for Pixar, and Inside Out 2 will pull in $108 million next weekend. At least, I hope so.

