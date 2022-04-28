Hunger Games: Ballad Of Songbird & Snakes Film Dated For 2023
Hunger Games fans, you have something to be excited for. Lionsgate just announced that the release date for the next big screen film set in the universe will come on November 17th, 2023. That also means that they need to go into production asap to make that date. This will be an adaptation of The Ballad Of Songbirds and Snakes, the prequel book that was released in 2020.
Hunger Games Casting Should be Done Soon
The Hunger Games films took in almost $3 billion at the box office, so it makes perfect sense that they would be chomping at the bit to get this in front of cameras. How much of that can be attributed to Jennifer Lawrence and her role as Katniss can be debated, and as they got into the material from the third book, the grosses dropped off. Nobody really liked the third book, and the decision to split it into two films was a bad one. Maybe after some time away, they will return to the Hunger Games with fresh eyes.