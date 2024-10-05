Posted in: IFC, Movies | Tagged: azrael, film, horror, ifc films, Samara Weaving

Azrael Star Explains What Drew Her to The New, Silent Horror Flick

Azrael star Samara Weaving opens up about why she wanted to join the new horror film and how it differs from her other projects.

Article Summary Samara Weaving stars in Azrael, a unique, silent horror film directed by E.L. Katz, captivating audiences.

Weaving embraced the challenge of Azrael's no-dialogue script, relying on physical expression in harsh conditions.

Azrael's visual storytelling has garnered praise for its immersive, suspenseful horror experience without words.

The film is now in theaters and will soon be available on Shudder, leaving fans eager to share their thoughts.

Directed by E.L. Katz and written by Simon Barrett, the new horror film Azrael stars Samara Weaving in a post-apocalyptic world as the titular character, Azrael, navigating a desolate landscape while being hunted by a devout, female-led community. Now, after hitting theaters via IFC Films, the film's iconic leading actor is discussing why she wanted to join the nuanced genre project in the first place.

Samara Weaving Talks About the Requirements and Expectations of Azrael

Weaving tells ComicBook.com, "I think I used to have ideas of what I wanted and now it's either a good script, a good director, good money, maybe all three. Then that goes out the window because you read something, and you're like, 'I'm going to take a risk on this thing.' With this, it was very much the idea – I hadn't done anything like that before. It just seems like such a challenge, making a movie with no dialogue and just relying on physicality and expressing yourself, which was terrifying." She continues, "It was a real challenge of, 'Okay, you're going to have four or five weeks in the dark in Estonia, in the cold, on locations, and you're just going to have to get down. You're just going to have to get weird and gross and it's all just in the elements [with a crew] that's also down to do that.' There's no room for being anything other than willing."

Upon release, Azrael has already garnered solid attention for its innovative approach to horror. The film's minimal dialogue and reliance on visual storytelling have been praised for creating an immersive and unsettling experience — with early reviews dually praising the film's ability to maintain suspense and deliver shocking moments without the need for any words.

Weaving's new horror film Azrael is in theaters now, and it's also slated to hit Shudder in the coming months. For those of you who have already seen the movie, what are your thoughts on Azrael?

