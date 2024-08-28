Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: azrael, shudder

Azrael: New Poster, Stills Revealed Ahead Of Release In Theaters

Check out the trailer, poster, and stills from upcoming Samara Weaving horror thriller Azrael, hitting theaters on September 27th.

Azrael is a new horror thriller coming to theaters from IFC Films on September 27th. It stars Samara Weaving, Natahan Stewart-Jarrett, Vic Carmen Sonne, Katariina Unt, and Sebastian Bull Sarning. It is directed by E.L. Katz from a script by Simon Barrett. This one has some buzz in horror circles, as people who have seen it say that Weaving is very good in this. That is not surprising, as she usually elevates whatever film she is in. The trailer is above, and today, a new poster and stills from the film were also released.

Azrael Synopsis

In a world in which no one speaks, a mysterious, devout community hunts down a young woman named Azrael (Samara Weaving) who has escaped their imprisonment. Recaptured by its ruthless leaders, she is to be sacrificed to pacify an evil that resides deep within the surrounding wilderness – but Azrael will stop at nothing to ensure her own freedom and survival. From the seeds of this gritty, relentless parable of sacrifice and salvation, comes an immersive, real-time, action horror tale from the visionary minds of Simon Barrett and E.L. Katz.

Azrael got so much buzz that Shudder is helping with the release as well. That is a stamp of approval that any indie horror film would die for. The premise here is so unique that it sets itself apart from most of the other fall offerings as well, so there is breakout potential as well. The lesson here is to never try to sacrifice Samara Weaving; chances are that it will not end well for you.

Azrael will open in select theaters on September 27th. If it is playing near you, you should definitely seek it out.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!