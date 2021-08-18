Bad Candy Trailer Debuts, Horror Anthology Releases In September

Bad Candy is a new horror anthology coming this fall and starring Zach Galligan, Derek Russo, and Slipknot lead singer Corey Taylor. It is written and directed by Scott B. Hansen & Desiree Connell, the film is set on Halloween night, where "Radio DJs Chilly Billy (Corey Taylor) and Paul (Zach Galligan) tell a twisted anthology of terrifying local myths. Residents of the small-town experience horrifying paranormal encounters that lead them to a grim end." You can see the trailer for Bad Candy below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Bad Candy (2021) Official Trailer (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3x32pRzHxwM)

Bad Candy Synopsis

"After her brother goes missing, Kanade, a young psychologist, visits his last known location, an infamous haunted and cursed site known as 'Howling Village,' to investigate his disappearance. Her investigation reveals that the village's mysteries are connected to her family and works to uncover her family's dark history. On VOD September 14th and on Blu-ray October 12th."

I love a good horror anthology film, and this one looks like it could be a pretty good one. There might be something for every horror appetite here and what looks like some gnarly practical effects. We need more of these anyway; Halloween movies set on Halloween can become a yearly tradition on the best holiday of the year. Sure, Trick R Treat is the gold standard, but this could turn out to be a really cool compliment to that. I like the local myth angle a lot.

Bad Candy, starring Zach Galligan, Derek Russo, and Corey Taylor, written and directed by Scott B. Hansen and Desiree Connell, will release in select theaters on September 10th, on-demand and digitally on September 12th, and then again on Blu-ray on October 12th, just in time for Halloween viewings this spooky season.