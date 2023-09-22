Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: barbie, Warner Bros

Barbie Has A Deleted Scene Inspired By Jaws Involving Allan

Barbie is currently in IMAX theaters, but one deleted scene we hope will see the light of day involves Allan and, surprisingly, a Jaws reference.

Hi, Barbie! You're in IMAX! The limited run of the Barbie movie at IMAX theaters begins today, and with it will come some extra footage. However, we all know that plenty more ended up on the cutting room floor, and we've heard from people on set that several people would go off-script in very funny ways. So there is a ton of footage out there, somewhere, that would be a lot of fun to see. We're not the only ones who think so since cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto told Variety pretty much the exact same thing, saying, "There were many moments that ended up on the cutting room floor. There are many things that I imagine will start coming out." So it sounds like we'll start seeing some of this footage, but he did share details about one scene involving breakout character Allan, played by Michael Cera, that played homage to Jaws of all films.

"We did this shot on Allan that emulated 'Jaws,'" he says. "He's terrified [when] Ken hits a wave and then flies in the air. There's a moment where the police officer sees someone being eaten in the water. The camera does this push-in, it's a move where you use a zoom, and you're dialing into the character while zooming back at the same time. The effect is that the background changes — the shot, and his performance, [were] very dramatic."

We have seen director Greta Gerwig laughing on set about things that were happening in front of her, specifically Ryan Gosling, and nearly all of the behind-the-scenes pictures involve her laughing. The cast apparently were not the only ones trying to get Gerwig to laugh, with Prieto explaining how she "could not stop laughing when we shot it" and "kept asking the video assistant to replay it for her just to laugh." If you thought Allan was the only one to get some love in the deleted scene department, Prieto assured us that there is a scene that he couldn't say a lot of that involved Midge and her being in labor. "It was a little additional moment [where] Helen Mirren then blocks the camera," he says but declines to say more. Considering where Barbie ends up at the end of the movie, not having this scene is almost humorous in its own right.

Barbie: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken.

From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig (Little Women, Lady Bird) comes Barbie, starring Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie (Bombshell, I, Tonya) and Ryan Gosling (La La Land, Half Nelson) as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera (End of Watch, the How to Train Your Dragon films), Kate McKinnon (Bombshell, Yesterday), Michael Cera (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Juno), Ariana Greenblatt (Avengers: Infinity War, 65), Issa Rae (The Photograph, Insecure), Rhea Perlman (I'll See You in My Dreams, Matilda), and Will Ferrell (the Anchorman films, Talladega Nights). The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne (Little Women), Emma Mackey (Emily, Sex Education), Hari Nef (Assassination Nation, Transparent), Alexandra Shipp (the X-Men films), Kingsley Ben-Adir (One Night in Miami, Peaky Blinders), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education), Scott Evans (Grace and Frankie), Jamie Demetriou (Cruella), Connor Swindells (Sex Education, Emma), Sharon Rooney (Dumbo, Jerk), Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton, Derry Girls), Ritu Arya (The Umbrella Academy), Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren (The Queen). Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story, The Squid and the Whale), based on Barbie by Mattel. The film's producers are Oscar nominee David Heyman (Marriage Story, Gravity), Robbie, Tom Ackerley, and Robbie Brenner, with Michael Sharp, Josey McNamara, Ynon Kreiz, Courtenay Valenti, Toby Emmerich, and Cate Adams serving as executive producers. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures and released in theaters only nationwide on July 21, 2023, and beginning internationally on July 19, 2023.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!