Batman And Batman Returns Sets A One-Night-Only Release In Theaters

Today, it was announced that Tim Burton's Batman (1989) and Batman Returns (1992) will be shown exclusively in Dolby Cinemas on August 25 for one day only.

The films will screen exclusively in Dolby Cinemas at select AMC locations across the United States.

Batman and Batman Returns are presented in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for enhanced audiovisual quality.

Tickets are now on sale, giving newer fans and longtime supporters a chance to see these classics on the big screen.

As a new generation of film nerds ages, the movies they loved as kids or the movies they missed out on a chance to see in theaters continue to return to theaters. The pandemic helped prove that there was a thriving market for re-releasing classic films so fans could see something on the big screen for maybe the first time. Studios have continued to release classic films in theaters, and there have been some wildly successful ones. Now it's time for two of the superhero movies that helped kick off that first generation of films to make their return. Batman (1989) and Batman Returns (1992), directed by Tim Burton, were massive films, and their influence can still be seen in the superhero movies that are coming out today.

However, there are fans of superhero films who were maybe a bit too young or weren't quite into comic book movies when the movies were released, who never got the chance to see them on anything other than a VHS in their parents' living room. Well, now you're getting the opportunity. In a press release, Dolby Cinema and Warner Bros. confirmed that the first two Batman movies return to theaters on August 25th for a special one-night-only event. The movie will screen exclusively at Dolby Cinemas, with Atmos sound, at various AMC locations across the United States.

"I hadn't watched these films since I made them, and seeing them again with this level of clarity, beauty, color, and sound felt really new and exciting," said filmmaker Tim Burton. "Dolby Atmos and Vision brought it all to life in a fresh way."

"Batman and Batman Returns remain seminal films in the history of the Super Hero genre," said Michelle Maddalena, Vice President of Global Content and Industry Relations. "The new presentation of these films in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos honors Tim Burton's bold creativity while showcasing how far audio and image technology have evolved."

"Tim Burton's acclaimed Batman films deliver a dark, iconic vision of Gotham City that continues to influence the modern Super Hero genre today," said Jeff Goldstein, President of Global Distribution at Warner Bros. Pictures. "With their advancements over the past decades, Dolby now transforms these beloved classics into completely new cinematic experiences through Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, delivering unprecedented visual and audio fidelity."

We are coming off a month with two pretty damn good entries into the superhero genre, but one could argue that both films might not exist if it weren't for the massive success of Batman and Batman Returns. Good and bad lessons were learned from both of those films, which also helped shape the third and fourth films in the series. For anyone under 35, there is a very good chance they never got to see these films on the big screen, and now they have a chance. Maybe they'll screen Batman Forever and Batman & Robin next. As someone who unironically loves Batman Forever because it was the first superhero movie I watched, why not? History hasn't been kinder to Batman & Robin, but the idea that it "killed" the entire genre is long and dead because Blade was released 14 months later to great success.

Tickets are on sale now here and here.

