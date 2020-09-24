Benoit Blac Will Be the Only Returning Character for Knives Out 2

The mystery genre is making a comeback, and this writer could not be happier about it. We all made a lot of jokes when Rian Johnson was putting together the cast for Knives Out that everyone was in this movie, and it was true. That movie had one hell of a cast, and while we all thought the movie was going to be good, there is a good chance that Lionsgate didn't think it was going to do as well as it did. It got multiple award nominations, ended up on a bunch of "best of" lists, so it wasn't really that surprising when Lionsgate announced that a second movie is on the way. Johnson recently did a conversation interview with director Antonio Campos on Interview Magazine, and Johnson was asked what he is working on. He revealed that he is currently writing Knives Out 2 and that Daniel Craig's detective Benoit Blac will be the only returning character.

I'm actually writing another Knives Out. It's been such a mindfuck, because I sat on the idea for the first one for 10 years. And with this one, I'm starting with a blank page. It's not really a Knives Out sequel. I need to come up with a title for it so I can stop calling it The Knives Out Sequel because it's just Daniel Craig as the same detective with a totally new cast.

The idea is just bringing back the detective is very Agatha Christie/Arthur Conan Doyle like, and considering how inspired Knives Out was by those stories, it isn't that surprising that Blac would be the only returning character. It's a shame we won't see more of Ana De Armas Marta because her and Blac had an interesting dynamic. We don't have any sort of release date for Knives Out 2, but it will probably be here sooner rather than later. Lionsgate will want to take advantage of this mystery boom, and waiting too long means they might miss their window.

No Time To Die, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, stars Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Ralph Fiennes, Lea Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Jeffrey Wright, Dali Benssalah, Billy Magnussen, Ana De Armas, David Dencik, and Lashana Lynch. It is scheduled to be released on November 12, 2020, in the UK and November 20, 2020, in the US.