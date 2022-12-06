Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: Angela Bassett On The Shocking Moment

The new Marvel film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is, without a single doubt, an artistic and heartfelt love letter from everyone involved in respectfully honoring the late Chadwick Boseman — and throughout its emotional rollercoaster ride, takes the MCU to new aspects of sincerity that feel very important to the future of superhero genre storytelling.

While we already knew that this sorrowful film would hit us hard, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever still managed to incorporate a few choices that proved the poignant movie is very much rooted in exploring several themes of grief. With that being said, we're clearly heading into spoiler territory, so if you've yet to see the film and are hoping to avoid any possible details, consider this your warning to click elsewhere…

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Featured An Impactful Moment For One Actor

Now that we've gotten that out of the way, we can openly share our sadness that within the second chapter of Black Panther, we were met with the loss of Angela Bassett's character, Ramonda, in an effort to save a young hero in training. The moment caught many by surprise and became a catalyst for a lot of raw emotions, which the star is actually open about experiencing firsthand.

During an exclusive interview with Variety, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star (and complete icon) shared her initial reaction to her character's ending by admitting, "I was not happy about that; I was not pleased. I was so shocked." Bassett then elaborates on the situation by explaining, "I was… just mortified. You know, it's like they gave you the greatest gift, and they snatched it away. Part of me was like, 'Okay, don't say anything, be strong.' Then the other part of me was like… 'I just got to let him know. That I don't like this at all — and why? — and don't do this.' The love for Ramonda was so real and heartfelt, but you know — they always kill the heart and soul."

