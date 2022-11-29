Black Panther 2 Producer Discusses a Complicated Future for Namor

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hasn't been out for very long, but after receiving a lot of love from fans around the world and nearly $700 million dollars so far, it's safe to say that it's another hit for the growing repertoire of the MCU! Furthermore, the debut of the film's villain and fan-favorite comic character has become a major focal point for moviegoers, leading many to wonder if a Namor movie could come to fruition. The answer? Unfortunately, it's not so promising for Namor fans…

In order to shed light on the status of Namor's presence in the MCU and how it complicates things moving forward for the character, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever producer Nate Moore recently discussed how rights for the character were pivotal to pull this off and what that means for his not-so-mainstream future.

On "Borrowed" Time in the MCU

In a feature with The Wrap, the producer actually refers to Namor's addition to the massive Marvel and Disney film as being "borrowed" and addresses that his limitations with rights keep the character as someone who isn't able to take center stage at this time. Though, he can return for prospective future films in this capacity, thankfully.

He further divulged to the publication, "It honestly affects us more, and not to talk too much out of school, but in how we market the film than it does how we use him in the film," Moore exclusively explained to The Wrap before then importantly clarifying that, "There weren't really things we couldn't do from a character perspective for him, which is good because clearly, we took a ton of inspiration from the source material, but we also made some big changes to really anchor him in that world in a truth that publishing never really landed on, I would argue, in a big way."

Would you be interested in seeing Namor get a solo project of his own, or his a better accessory to the growing MCU roster of heroes and villains?