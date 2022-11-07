Black Panther: Wakanda Forever BTS Featurette Spotlights Ryan Coogler

We have another new behind-the-scenes featurette for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever today, and this one spotlights director and co-writer Ryan Coogler. The entire cast and several crew members talk about how essential Coogler is to this movie but that his real talent is tapping into the humanity of these people and situations. Coogler says that this is a relationship movie, among all the set pieces, and the relationships will be the things that people remember. It's so moving to hear him speak about Chadwick and about honoring the legacy of losing someone important to you. It's clear that the two of them were close, and it looks like it will be very apparent in the final work.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Cast, Summary, Release Date

Cast: Letitia Wright (Shuri), Lupita Nyong'o (Nakia), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Winston Duke (M'Baku), Florence Kasumba (Ayo), Dominique Thorne (Riri Williams), Michaela Coel (Aneka), Mabel Cadena (Namora), Alex Livinalli (Attuma), Tenoch Huerta (Namor), Martin Freeman (Everett Ross), Angela Bassett (Queen Ramonda).

In Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena, and Alex Livanalli. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, opens in U.S. theaters on November 11, 2022.