Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Opens Big At Weekend Box Office

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opened huge at the weekend box office, to the surprise of nobody. While it was not able to cross the $200 million opening threshold domestically, the film still scored $180 million, the second-biggest opening of the year. Worldwide, it is off to a $330 million start. That is also good enough to make it the highest opening in the month of November all-time. Theater owners have to be breathing a little easier after a weekend with such. A huge film that will play strong for a couple of months now.

Black Panther Rules The World

Black Panther dethroned the champion from the last three weeks, Black Adam. The DC tentpole suffered a huge blow with Wakanda Forever's opening, falling to second place with $8.6 million. That does put it over the $150 million mark domestically. Third went to rom-com Ticket to Paradise, still holding strong and adding $6.1 million. Worldwide, it is over the $150 million mark. Fourth place goes to Lyle, Lyle Crocodile, with $3.2 million, and horror film Smile added $2.3 million, sending it over the $100 million mark domestically and an awesome $203 million worldwide.

The Weekend Box Office Top Five for November 11th:

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever- $180 million Black Adam- $8.3 million Ticket To Paradise- $6.1 million Lyle, Lyle Crocodile- $3.2 million Smile- $2.3 million

Next week, Oscar contender She Said about the Me Too movement and thriller The Menu open, but neither should really make much of a dent in the Black Panther box office. The question is, will the sequel have the same repeat business and staying power as the original? My money is on no, though it will still make a ton of money next week. Look for the true test to be in two weeks, when a slew of new films opens the week of Thanksgiving here in the states.