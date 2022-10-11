Marvel Studios Releases Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Posters

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is about a month away, and tickets are now on sale. Today, we got a slew of character posters released by Marvel Studios and a new featurette, which you can find below. Letitia Wright (Shuri), Lupita Nyong'o (Nakia), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Winston Duke (M'Baku), Florence Kasumba (Ayo), Dominique Thorne (Riri Williams), Michaela Coel (Aneka), Mabel Cadena (Namora), Alex Livinalli (Attuma), Tenoch Huerta (Namor), Martin Freeman (Everett Ross), Angela Bassett (Queen Ramonda) make up the cast of the film, directed by Ryan Coogler.

Marvel Studios Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Opens In November

"In Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena, and Alex Livanalli. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore."

Not long to go now, and the more we see and hear about this film, the more special it seems it will be. What else is there to say, really? The film opens on November 11th, and everyone will go see it, and Marvel Studios will rake in cash.