Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes: New Clip, Featurette, And More

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes dropped a ton of new stuff today, including a clip, posters, and featurette. Disney is spotlighting the film at CinemaCon.

Freya Allan's character name reveals a connection to past films.

Disney spotlights the movie at CinemaCon alongside two other major titles.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes hits theaters on May 10, 2024.

Disney is bringing a bunch of promotional material for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes as the release date gets a little closer. A decent portion of it is online, as we got a clip from the film above where we learn about the name of Freya Allen's character and how she is indeed named after the character from the previous films. All humans that the apes connect with are named after her, which is a fun little bit of worldbuilding and shows how stories are carried throughout the generations. We also got new posters and a featurette that really talks about immersing audiences in a new world. Tickets are on sale now.

Finally, the movie is also on the ground here at CinemaCon. Disney doesn't have a massive presence on the floor and they are really only promoting three films, with Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes being one of them. Does that mean we're going to see much else from the studio from this, Inside Out 2, and Deadpool & Wolverine on Thursday? Possibly not; this is a D23 Expo year, and that would be the place to make some bigger announcements, but we'll have to see. This is one of the bigger standees that is on the show floor though.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes: Release Date, Summary, Cast List

A new entry in the studio's global, epic franchise, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, will open exclusively in theaters nationwide on May 10, 2024.

Director Wes Ball breathes new life into the global, epic franchise set several generations in the future following Caesar's reign, in which apes are the dominant species living harmoniously, and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is directed by Wes Ball (the Maze Runner trilogy) and stars Owen Teague (IT), Freya Allan (The Witcher), Kevin Durand (Locke & Key), Peter Macon (Shameless), and William H. Macy (Fargo). The screenplay is by Josh Friedman (War of the Worlds) and Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver (Avatar: The Way of Water) and Patrick Aison (Prey), based on characters created by Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver, and the producers are Wes Ball, Joe Hartwick, Jr. (The Maze Runner), Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Jason Reed (Mulan), with Peter Chernin (the Planet of the Apes trilogy) and Jenno Topping (Ford v. Ferrari) serving as executive producers.

