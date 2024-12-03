Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Juror #2

Juror #2: Extended Preview Of The Clint Eastwood Film You Didn't See

Warner Bros. has released an extended preview of Juror #2, the Clint Eastwood film you didn't get to see in theaters last month.

Article Summary Warner Bros. releases extended preview of Clint Eastwood's Juror #2 after limited theatrical run.

Critics and audiences praised the film, though it quickly vanished from box offices.

Eastwood's likely final film deserves more attention; check out the extended preview online.

Juror #2, featuring Nicholas Hoult and Toni Collette, now available on digital platforms.

Today is the day of extended previews, apparently, but this one probably wouldn't have made much of a difference in terms of the box office, unfortunately. The story of Clint Eastwood's Juror#2 is a sad one because the movie looked like it was going to be pretty good, and overall, the reception from critics was very positive. For all of the weight we can put behind audience scores on a site like Rotten Tomatoes, the people who saw this movie are right there with the critics in saying it is very good. However, the film only had six days at the box office in a handful of theaters before vanishing from the big screen and getting thrown onto digital.

It's a shame because Eastwood has always been a huge supporter of cinema, and seeing what could be his final film treated like it didn't matter is sad. If Warner Bros. didn't feel like they had any faith in it, which is fine if they didn't because Cry Macho was a flop, then they shouldn't have greenlit it and let another studio finance and distribute the film. So there is a good chance you haven't seen Juror #2, and if that's the case, then you should check out this extended preview and then hop over to digital platforms to give what could be one of the highest profile underrated films of the year a chance.

Juror #2: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From legendary filmmaker Clint Eastwood comes Juror #2, a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

The film stars Nicholas Hoult (upcoming Superman, The Menu), Oscar nominee Toni Collette (upcoming Mickey 17, The Sixth Sense), Oscar winner J.K. Simmons (Whiplash), Chris Messina (Air, Based on a True Story), Gabriel Basso (The Night Agent), Zoey Deutch (The Politician, Zombieland: Double Tap), Cedric Yarbrough (Unfrosted), Leslie Bibb (Palm Royale, Tag), and Kiefer Sutherland (Designated Survivor, 24); the film also features Amy Aquino (Bosch) and Adrienne C. Moore (Orange Is the New Black).

Juror #2 follows family man Justin Kemp (Hoult) who, while serving as a juror in a high profile murder trial, finds himself struggling with a serious moral dilemma…one he could use to sway the jury verdict and potentially convict—or free—the accused killer. Academy Award winner Eastwood directs from a screenplay by Jonathan Abrams (Escape Plan). The film is produced by Eastwood, Tim Moore, Jessica Meier, Adam Goodman and Matt Skiena, and executive produced by David M. Bernstein, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents A Dichotomy Production, A Malpaso Production, Juror #2, to be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures. The film will have a limited release in select theaters in North America on November 1, 2024, and in select markets internationally beginning 30 October 2024.

