Black Phone 2 Now Available Digitally, And You Can Win A Copy

Universal and Blumhouse have released Black Phone 2 on digtial today to rent or own, and you can win a copy.

Black Phone 2 is now available to watch at home digitally. It is also still in theaters, where it has grossed #105 million worldwide and cemented The Grabber as a modern horror icon. Directed by Scott Derrickson and written by C. Robert Cargill and Derrickson, the film stars Ethan Hawke, Mason Thames, Madeleine McGraw, Jeremy Davies, Miguel Mora, and Demián Bichir. The film is available to buy or rent digitally today and will be released on 4K Blu-ray disc on December 23 for last-minute horror shoppers. Below you can find the list of special features you can watch at home, as well as details on how you can win a prize pack that includes a digital code for the film.

Black Phone 2 Special Features List

EXCLUSIVE BONUS FEATURES WHEN YOU PURCHASE AT PARTICIPATING RETAILERS:

DELETED SCENES Gwen and Ernesto Talk in the Library Mustang Talks to Group Mando Talks About the Camp Closing Mustang and Gwen Talk in the Chapel Ernesto and Gwen Kiss Gwen Prays Ken and Barb Ask Gwen and Finn to Come Back

DIALED IN: THE CAST OF BLACK PHONE 2 – Get to know the actors whose creative decisions and personal connections breathe life into a wide range of characters.

– Get to know the actors whose creative decisions and personal connections breathe life into a wide range of characters. A STORY CARVED IN ICE – From breathtaking stunts to grotesque prosthetic work, a look at the immense creative and technical effort required to bring this visceral, edge-of-your seat thriller to life.

– From breathtaking stunts to grotesque prosthetic work, a look at the immense creative and technical effort required to bring this visceral, edge-of-your seat thriller to life. FROZEN IN TIME – Dreamlike settings collide with unnerving terror in this behind-the-scenes look at the frightening set of BLACK PHONE 2 .

– Dreamlike settings collide with unnerving terror in this behind-the-scenes look at the frightening set of . FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH DIRECTOR/CO-WRITER/PRODUCER SCOTT DERICKSON

You can win a prize pack from the film, which includes a digital code for the film, a beanie hat, and a flashlight. We have four bundles to give away. All you have to do is find this story on X and reply in the comments #TheGrabberIsBack, and I will DM the winners. Good luck!

The Black Phone 2 is now available to rent or purchase on your preferred digital platform.

